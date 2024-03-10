Vijayawada: YSRCP leaders scoff at 3-party alliance

Vijayawada : With the alliance being sealed between the BJP, TDP and Jans Sena Party (JSP) in the state, the YSRCP said it will remain steadfast in its commitment to the people of Andhra Pradesh, standing against alliances ‘driven by personal interests rather than the welfare of the state’ and denounced the move, labelling it as ‘desperate and reflective of the weakness of the opposition’.

In a statement on Saturday after confirmation of deal by three opposition parties, YSRCP expressed confidence that no coalition, regardless of its composition, thwart Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s march towards victory in the upcoming elections.

Reacting to the development, water resources minister Ambati Rambabu criticised the ethics of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, highlighting the contradiction in their stances their current collaboration to fight YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. Rambabu underscored the strength of Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP, contrasting it with the ‘opportunistic nature of the alliance’. He referred to the founding principles of the TDP by NT Rama Rao, faulting the ‘compromise’ of Telugu people's self-respect by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's recent actions in seeking an alliance with BJP.

YSRCP MP P Mithun Reddy said the party is resilient enough to face propaganda by opposition parties, claiming lack of public trust in parties such as the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP. He called upon the BJP to address unfulfilled promises regarding the bifurcation Act and said Naidu’s alliance with BJP was motivated by concerns over his legal issues.

Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu questioned the sincerity of the BJP alliance, arguing that it primarily serves Naidu's interests rather than benefiting the state. He criticised the alleged desperation showed by Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan in seeking the alliance, suggesting that Chandrababu's actions are driven by fear of YSRCP chief Jagan. He criticised the BJP for aligning with Chandrababu despite past conflicts.

Minister Gudivada Amarnath said Chandrababu was unable to contest without alliances as he was not confident in solo contests. He said the contrasting messages conveyed by Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan, suggesting a discrepancy between their public statements and private actions regarding alliances.

Former TDP leader and MP Kesineni Srinivas who recently joined YSRCP said Chandrababu naidu compromised the self-respect of the Telugu people, the fundamental principle of TDP founder NT Rama Rao. He claimed that regardless of the collective efforts against Jagan, defeating him is a daunting task.