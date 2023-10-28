Vijayawada: YSRCP MP Madhav predicts N. Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘death’ in ’24

Vijayawada : YSRCP Lok Sabha member from Hindupur made an unpalatable remark about TDP leader and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently in judicial custody in the Skill Development Corporation case.

Gorantla Madhav remarked that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will again become the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2024 while Chandrababu Naidu will die. He made the comment while addressing a meeting at Bukkaraya Samudram in Singanamala constituency as part of YSRCP’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra.

The MP made bitter remarks about Chandrababu Naidu, his son and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan. Madhav said Chandrababu Naidu started the bus yatra but landed in jail, Lokesh launched padyatra but turned it into Delhi yatra, and Pawan Kalyan embarked on Varahi Yatra but later ran away.

“No matter how many yatras they undertake, they can’t stop the victory march of Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said. Meanwhile, Lokesh reacted strongly to Madhav’s remark. He said the YSRCP MP shockingly and unabashedly issued a veiled death threat towards Chandrababu Naidu.

“Each passing day is peeling back layers, revealing the true motives behind CBN Garu’s arrest. This disconcerting letter from CBN Garu has further unveiled the distressing possibility of a sinister plot aimed at causing him harm. The people of Andhra Pradesh are watching, and they cannot place their trust in this government to safeguard our leader,” Lokesh posted on ‘X’.

The TDP leader was referring to a letter written by Naidu to Vijayawada ACB court alleging that there is threat to his life in Rajahmundry Central Prison, where he is lodged. Naidu, 73, was arrested on September 9 by the CID in an alleged skill development scam and since then he remained in judicial custody.