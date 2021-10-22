Vijayawada: YSRCP's Janagraha Deeksha concludes

Vijayawada: Protesting against the outbursts and uncharitable remarks by the TDP spokesperson Pattabhi against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSR Congress leaders headed by Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu staged Janagraha Deeksha at YSR Park here on Friday.

MP Venkata Ramana said that all political parties are condemning the uncharitable comments of Pattbhi who is a paid artiste of TDP. He addressed at the conclusion of the one-day long fast to show the public anger against the TDP. He said that it was TDP president Chandrababu Naidu who prompted Pattabhi to hurl abuses against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Malladi Vishnu said that Chandrbabu Naidu is damaging the name of the State by repeatedly describing it as hub of ganja. He demanded Naidu to apologise unconditionally to the Chief Minister. Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi said that Chandrababu Naidu is indulging in dirty politics. Later, Malladi Vishnu offered butter milk to the fasting YSRCP leaders to call off the fast. ZP Chairperson Uppala Harika, Deputy Mayors Avutu Sailaja Reddy and Bellam Durga, YSRCP city president Boppana Bhava Kumar, Devineni Avinash, and several YSRCP leaders were present.