Vijayawada(NTR District): Officials grilled over poor quality of 108 services

Vijayawada(NTR District):MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health Department, expressed displeasure over the poor quality of services and maintenance of 108 ambulances in the State. He held a review meeting on Wednesday at Tadepalli with the officials over the functioning of 108 and 104 services.

He questioned the officials as to why the quality of services of 108 ambulances was decreased. Why the services are crippled when the IT department of 108 services worked very efficiently, he questioned. He instructed the officials concerned to choose an efficient IT partner to render efficient services to people.

YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust Additional CEO Madhusudhan Reddy explained the functioning of 108 services. Krishna Babu questioned why the 108 ambulances repairs are getting delayed and asked why there is no GPS system for 164 vehicles. He expressed ire on the officials and asked why the officials concerned have not installed GPS to the vehicles for tracking vehicle movements. "Who should be held responsible for not fixing the GPS to the vehicles," he questioned.

Krishna Babu also enquired about the functioning of 104 vehicles. He got angry on the technical head of 104 vehicles and instructed the officials concerned to maintain the vehicles efficiently and to render best services to people. He warned the officials that stern action would be taken if they did not respond and streamline the services in two weeks.