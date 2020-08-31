Vijayawada:Revenue employees demand payment of salary dues

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association demanded that the state government pay 50 per cent pending salaries to the staff immediately.



The Association Amaravati state executive body meeting was held at the association office in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Addressing the members, the chairman of the association Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said the state government employees are eagerly waiting for the 50 percent salary pending for two months. He said the state government had paid only 50 percent salary to the staff after lockdown was implemented in the state.

Referring to elections to the state executive body to be held in October 2020, Bopparaju said the election officers have been appointed for the polls. He said former APRSA vice-president and the former Guntur district president P Krishna Rao has been appointed as the election officer and M Anji Prasada Rao, former general secretary of APRSA has been appointed as the deputy election officer. He said the state executive body term would be completed soon. He said the executive body meeting demanded that the State Government immediately pay ex-gratia of Rs50 lakh to the kin of the revenue employees, who died due to the Covid in the State.