VIT-AP organises VLaunch Pad

Vijayawada(NTR district): The VIT-AP University's School of Business (VSB) in collaboration with VIT-AP TBI Foundation (VTBIF), has organised the finale of VLaunch Pad, a national level business plan competition, to raise awareness on the importance of creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship among students.

A total of 443 teams registered across nation under four tracks related to UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in areas of AgriTech, Healthcare & Wellness, Automation and DeepTech. Out of which, 50 teams were chosen to pitch their business plan at the grand finale. First, second, and third prizes for the four tracks total cash amounting to Rs 1,80,000 were awarded to the winners.

Apex Solutions Ltd Executive Director Narendra Kumar Saranam, TiE AP President and CEO aHub Ravi Esparapu, VIT-AP University Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy, University Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti and others participated in the event.

Programme conveners VSB Dean Dr SS Shanthakumari and IIEC Director Dr Ameet Chavan, along with the core committee members Dr Anupama, Dr Ellison MS, Dr Sibi Chakravarthy, Dr Ajith Jubilson, Dr Sabeel M Basheer, Dr Deepjay Katuwal, Dr Anindita Shome, Dr Arin Tiwari of IIEC and Dr Arun Kumar Siva Kumar, Dr R Seethalakshmi, Prof Samuel Johnson, Dr KA Asraar Ahmed, Dr Mohd Abdul Muqeet Maaz of VSB have contributed for successful completion of the event.