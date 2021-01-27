VIT-AP University felicitates 11 unsung heroes

Vijayawada: On 72nd Republic Day celebrations here on Tuesday, VIT- AP University felicitated APSRTC drivers B Krishna Rao and D Hanumantha Rao posthumously, six fire services, three police personnel for saving the lives of people by discharging their duties diligently.

Dr A Vishnu VardhanReddy, vice-chancellor, Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural University, attended as the chief guest.He unfurled the 100ft national flag and presented 47academic excellence awards to the students for the 2019-20 academic year, 15 awards to the faculty and staff winners of cultural competitions. He lauded the university authorities for choosing to Republic Day for felicitating unsung heroes in remembrance of the selfless service to the humanity under University Social Responsibility.

Engineering and agriculture should work together to achieve maximum production, thus doubling the revenue of farmer, he said, adding that research, innovation and entrepreneurship should be developed along with education. He also expressed his wish to work together in the agri-engineering area for the benefit of the farming community.

All the eleven unsung heroes received the awards and reward of Rs 25,000 each. VIT AP University vice-president Dr SekarViswanathan, vice-chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy, registrar Dr CLV Sivakumar, family members of unsung heroes, faculty and staff were present.

Awards for saving lives of passengers:

D Hanumantha Rao was behind the wheel of Podili to Vijayawada special APSRTC bus on 4th November last year. He suffered from a severe heart attack. Even while sustaining cardiac pain, he carefully parked the bus on the roadside. Then he was taken to Venkataraman hospital in Ongole and declared dead. There were 9 passengers in the bus, who would have met with a serious accident, if not for Hanumantha Rao's quick thinking even in the throes of cardiac arrest. His wife DasariRathnam received award and reward of Rs 25,000.

BV KrishnaRao, driver on 29th November last year while driving on Tiruvuru-Vijayawada-Bhadrachalam, suffered a severe heart attack near Kuntamukkala X road, Mylavaram.Then he slowly swerved the steering to his left side road margin, stopped the bus and fallen on steering. He was rushed to nearest Government General Hospital, Mylavaram.The hospital staff attended and declared him dead. He saved 13 passengers who were travelling in the bus by stopping the bus safely at the last breath of his life. His wife Banala Kumari received award and reward of Rs 25,000. The participants commended the sincerity and dedication to public safety by both the drivers.