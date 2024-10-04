VMC monitors sanitation through drones

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, under the guidance of Commissioner Dhyanchandra, has implemented drone-assisted monitoring to ensure thorough sanitation management, particularly for Dasara festival. The commissioner has instructed officials to make certain that all facilities are in place for devotees, with no room for lapses. On Thursday morning, Commissioner Dhyanchandra personally visited key locations such as Seethamma Vari Padalu, Vinayaka Temple, Rath Centre, and the Goddess Temple to review the arrangements.

With a significant increase in devotees expected from Thursday onwards, the commissioner emphasized the importance of continuous supervision by officials in their respective areas. He instructed them to ensure that staff remain alert, and that all operations run smoothly, ensuring a hassle-free experience for devotees. He stressed the need for strict adherence to protocols during duty hours.

To enhance sanitation, Commissioner Dhyanchandra directed that drones be used to monitor waste management. Drones will help identify areas with heavy waste accumulation, allowing officials to promptly notify sanitation teams for immediate clean-up.

The commissioner also highlighted the need for constant supervision of the temporary facilities provided by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, including free toilets, cloakrooms, shoe stands, and drinking water stations. He urged officials to ensure these services remain well-stocked and readily available. Special attention was paid for maintaining cleanliness at Bhavani Ghat, Punnami Ghat, and the bathing ghats, ensuring a clean and safe environment for all devotees.