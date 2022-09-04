VMC officials inspects meat shops in Vijayawada, seizes 500 kg rotten meat

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials raided meat shops in Vijayawada. Officials conducted inspections on a tip off that rotten meat was being sold at Machavaram, BRTS Road, Prakashnagar and Kothapet markets and seized 500 kg of rotten meat in Machavaram. A case has been registered against a trader selling rotten meat.



On this occasion, Dr. Ravichandra, Veterinary Surgeon of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, said that people should be alert while buying meat. He said that eating rotten meat can make you sick and thus there is a risk of many diseases.



He stated that the meat should be purchased only after the entire examination and warned of legal action against those selling rotten meat.