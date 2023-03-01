VMC take up drive to control stray dogs

Vijayawada (NTR district): The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation authorities are going to take appropriate action against stray dogs that are creating great trouble to citizens. As per information, there are 30,000 stray dogs in Vijayawada city. In order to control stray dog menace, the authorities formed a team to catch the stray dogs and give rabies vaccination.

Besides, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar already arranged three special vehicles to administrate ARV. The team will give ARV to 80 dogs per day and the vaccination process will be completed in six months.

On the other hand, VMC officials are conducting sterilisation to control animal birth and at present they are undertaking sterilisation to 45 animals per day and it will be increased to 100. The authorities asked the citizens if they face any stray dog related issues to complain to VMC Toll free number 180004252000 and WhatsApp Number 8181960909.