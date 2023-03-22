Vows to continue fight against YSRCP govt policies: MLC Madhav

Vijayawada: BJP senior leader and MLC P V N Madhav said the BJP would continue its fight against the anti-people policies of YSRCP government and launch Praja Poru-2 programme in May to highlight the anti-people policies of the state government.

He said the party has earlier conducted Praja Poru-1 and would take up Praja Poru-2 as part of which streetcorner meetings would be conducted.

Addressing the media at the state party office here on Tuesday after attending the state level office bearers meeting conducted by the party, Madhav said the state party office bearers meeting discussed various subjects related to the strengthening of the party, state political scenario and the party's alliance with Jana Sena Party.

He said the BJP national leadership would decide on the alliance with other parties. He admitted that the BJP and Jana Sena are not working together on the anti-people policies of the YSRCP government.

He said BJP and Jana Sena alliance will emerge as a formidable force if the two parties work together. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is a popular leader. People of Andhra Pradesh are vexed with the two family-based parties and would choose alternative force, he opined.

Asked about the BJP's absence in the fight for Amaravati capital along with the TDP and Jana Sena, Madhav said the BJP has passed a resolution stating that Amaravati should be continued as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

He felt that there will be a huge response from the people if the BJP and Jana Sena work together in the fight against the policies of the YSRCP government. He admitted that the BJP failed to get expected results in the recently held MLC elections.

Earlier, BJP state president Somu Veerraju, national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari, state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, V Suryanarayana Raju, Chandu Sambasiva Rao and others participated in the office bearers meeting and discussed various subjects including recent MLC elections and ways to strengthen the party in the state.