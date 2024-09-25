VR Siddhartha College celebrates NSS foundation day

Vijayawada: VR Siddhartha Engineering College (Deemed to be University) observed National Service Scheme (NSS) Foundation Day with grandeur. The event was organised by the NSS unit under the guidance of Dr Kolla Narendra, NSS programme officer. He presented the NSS report for the year 2023-24 and expressed gratitude to the management and the principal for their support.

Vice-Chancellor Prof P Venkateswara Rao who was the chief guest, applauded the volunteers for participating in various activities, including awareness rallies, blood donation camps, Swachh Bharat, Mere Matti Mere Desh and Free Medical Camps.

Dayala Avinash from the Civil Engineering Department received the Best NSS Volunteer Award for his active participation in NSS programmes over the past two years.

The event concluded with cultural programmes that enthralled the students.