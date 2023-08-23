Week-long birth anniversary celebrations of Gidugu from Today

Vijayawada: AP Official Language Commission chairman P Vijaya Babu said that Telugu language stalwart Gidugu Ramamurthy’s week long birth anniversary celebrations will be conducted from August 23 to 29 on the occasion of his 160 birth anniversary.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, he said that as per the policy of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy usage of Telugu language will be developed along with promoting English medium education for future needs. The week-long birth anniversary celebrations will be conducted in Vijayawada and Guntur.

Vijaya Babu said the Gidugu Ramamurthy birth anniversary celebrations will be inaugurated at Acharya Nagarjuna university on August 23 and conclude with a programme in Tummalapalli Kalakshetram at 3 pm on August 29.

He said that birth anniversary celebrations will be held at SRR college in Vijayawada on August 24 at 11.30 am, at Loyola College on August 25 at 1.30 pm and on August 26 at 11.30 am at Bezwada Bar Assn, at 4.30 pm at Venkateswara Vignana Mandir, Guntur and on August 27 at 5 pm at Gantasala Music College, Vijayawada and on August 28 a 4 pm at AP Secretarit.