Week-long Sundarakanda Parayanam concludes

Vijayawada : Mummaneni Subbarao Siddhartha Kalapeetham organised a devotional programme ‘Sundarakanda Parayanam’ from 20th to 26th of this month and Friday, being the last day of the Parayana, Sitarama Kalyanam was celebrated.

Sundarakanda tells about how Hanuman reached Lanka and found Sitamatha in Ashok Vanam. This Sundarakanda also shows the ability of Hanuman to fulfill ‘Rama karyam.’

All these six days, the Parayanam was rendered by Polapragada Srinivas Swamiji. He said that this was a chapter of Ramayanam written by Valmiki Maharshi. He also said that this Parayanam will definitely result in prosperity and it will solve all problems one faces in one’s daily life. Swamiji also revealed that reading one chapter or sargam of Sundara Kanda is equal to chanting Gayathri Japam 1,000 times.

On completion of such powerful Sundarakanda Parayanam, it is customary to perform Sri Sitarama Kalyanam. Many devotees along with the members of Siddhartha Kalapeetham have participated in the Kalyanam. Dr Chadalavada Nageswara Rao and his wife have performed the Kalyanam.

P Lakshman Rao, president, Kalapeetham said it was a great opportunity to organise such a divine event. He said he felt happy to see the participation of a large number of devotees in the programme. The week-long event concluded with the Pravachanam on Friday evening.