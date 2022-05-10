Will Naidu sacrifice CM's post for Pawan, asks Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSR Congress party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy questioned whether TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu would sacrifice the Chief Minister's post for Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

He said that there was no clarity among the opposition parties on electoral tie-ups.

While Naidu is claiming that he would lead the government, Pawan Kalyan is also stating that he would become the Chief Minister. Ramakrishna Reddy wondered if it would be possible for the State to have two Chief Ministers at the same time. He said that any party should gain the confidence of people before entering into an electoral alliance with other parties. He came down heavily on the opposition parties stating that they lack commitment on people's issues.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Ramakrishna Reddy said the opposition parties are daydreaming on power. He alleged that Pawan Kalyan was acting as per the script and direction of Chandrababu Naidu since 2014.

He said the JSP chief failed to question the TDP on its 'wrongdoings' when it was in power. He said that Pawan who acts as a hero in movies is thinking on the same lines in politics too.

He said Pawan is not bothered about people's issues and his only agenda is restoring power to Chandrababu Naidu. The YSRCP leader said Naidu has never won any election on his own and he could only come to power after forging electoral alliances.

Naidu is yet to learn his lessons though he was outrightly rejected by the people of the State in 2019 elections, the YSRCP leader criticised. Ramakrishna Reddy said the opposition parties were resorting to a false campaign against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy through a section of the media.