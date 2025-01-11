Will safeguard State’s cultural legacy, says Tejaswi

Vijayawada: Tejaswi Podapati, a young and dynamic leader, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Crea-tivity and Cultural Commission.

Despite her roots in software engineering, Tejaswi brings a fresh perspective and a passion for cultural preservation to the role. In an exclusive interaction with ‘The Hans India’, she shared her vision to promote and protect the rich culture and heritage of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking about her appointment, Tejaswi said, “This is a golden opportunity to serve the State and safeguard its cultural legacy. My experience with social initiatives like ‘Bhoomi Foundation,’ which began with just 10 volunteers and transformed Ongole into a poster-free, Swachh Sur-vekshan-ranked city, gives me confidence in taking up this responsibility.”

Tejaswi emphasised her commitment to reviving traditional folk art forms such as Burra Katha, Jamukula Katha and Tappeta Gullu, which are gradually fading into obscurity. She plans to collaborate with departments like tourism, education and social welfare to host music, dance and drama festivals providing platforms for artistes.

As part of her cultural initiatives, Tejaswi tried to spread a programme, an eco-friendly Sankranti campaign titled ‘E-Sankranti … Mee Sankranti,’ urging people to avoid plastic and rubber materials during festive bonfires and dining. “We want to send a strong message on sustainable cele-brations,” she added.

Plans are underway to organise interstate and foreign cul-tural exchange programmes to promote Andhra’s pride—Kuchipudi, verse drama, and Astavadhanam. Tejaswi also highlighted the importance of arts education, proposing that every student in schools and colleges take up at least one art form to foster personal growth and preserve herit-age.

Another key focus of her leadership will be identifying and honouring unsung heroes in the fields of art and culture. She also proposed measures to increase student enrol-ment in music and dance colleges and suggested honouring national awardees, including Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan recipients, to inspire the next generation.

With a clear roadmap and a determined spirit, Tejaswi’s tenure promises to usher in a new era of cultural new life in Andhra Pradesh.