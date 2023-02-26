Work hard to strengthen BJP, activists told

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Medical and Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar urged the party leaders to telecast Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme at booth level to spread the campaign on the welfare schemes being implemented by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

She addressed the Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan programme organised by the BJP district unit at Hindu College of Pharmacy here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the Central government was releasing 60% of the funds for implementing several schemes and the State government was labelling the schemes as its own schemes. She stressed on the need to strengthen the BJP from the grassroots level with an eye on coming general elections.

She said district-level leaders should appoint a committee with four mandal-level leaders to set up booth level committees and urged the party leaders to work hard to strengthen the party. "Following the direction of party national president J P Nadda, I came here and addressed the workshop," she said. She stressed the need to conduct similar workshops at mandal-level.

BJP Guntur district president Patibandla Rama Krishna, district in-charge Surendra Reddy and official spokesman Chandu Sambasiva Rao were present.