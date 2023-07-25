World IVF Day celebrated

Vijayawada: World IVF Day was celebrated at Oasis Fertility here on Monday to emphasise the importance of fertility consultation and the possibilities of parenthood through advanced technologies.

Dr Sujatha Vellanki, Clinical Head and Fertility Specialist, launched Ask Oasis Fertility, which is an interactive knowledge platform powered by AI that will serve as an eye-opener for fertility-challenged couples. Ask Oasis Fertility is exclusively designed to provide accurate and in-depth information for all fertility-related queries.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sujatha Vellanki stated that 10 million + babies have been born through IVF. “Therefore, I urge couples to consult a fertility specialist if they cannot conceive. Ask Oasis Fertility is a user-friendly AI-powered interactive chatbot that can alleviate all doubts related to infertility. Eating a healthy diet, regular exercise and proper sleep are highly essential to increase the chances of conception. And if you wish to postpone childbearing, opt for social freezing as fertility decreases with age,” she said.