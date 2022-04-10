YCP activists take to roads demanding minister berths

Vijayawada: YSR Congress party workers went on rampage at various places across the State demanding minister berths to their leaders. The followers of former Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha and Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Uday Bhanu, Penamaluru MLA Partha Sarathi and Macharla Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy took to streets and staged protest demonstrations demanding minister berths to their leaders on Sunday. They demanded the party high command to take the services and seniority of their leaders into consideration for allotting the minister berths.

Protesting against the non-inclusion of Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Uday Bhanu in the state Cabinet, the YSR Congress party workers staged rasta roko on the national highway here on Sunday. They burnt down a motorcycle near Mullapadu to mark their protest. However, during the burning of the vehicle two party workers suffered burn injuries but they are out of danger.

Sizable number of activists reached the house of the MLA here on Sunday and staged protest demonstration there.

Municipal vice-chairman Prabhakar and some other leaders joined the protest demonstrations and expressed readiness to submit resignations to their posts. They raised slogans demanding minister berth to Samineni Uday Bhanu.

Meanwhile, the police had swung into action and arrested the agitators and took them to the police station. Nandigama DSP Nageswara Reddy led the police teams to clear the traffic on the national highway.

In Vijayawada, the followers of Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Partha Sarathy staged rasta roko on the busy Mahatma Gandhi Road demanding minister berth. The police dispersed them.

In Guntur, the followers of the former Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha burned the tyres on the road at the Lodge Centre on Sunday protesting against her removal from the cabinet and not taking her again in the fresh cabinet. The police intervened and pacified the activists.

The followers of Macharla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy staged protest demonstrations at Macharla, demanding minister berth for their leader.