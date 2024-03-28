Yerragondapalem: YSRCP candidate meets villagers

Yerragondapalem : YSRCP MLA candidate at Yerragondapalem, Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar participated in the ‘Mana Uriki Mana Chandrasekhar’ programme as part of the election campaign at Peddaraveedu, Sivapuram, and Devaraju Gattu villages on Wednesday.

Speaking at the programme, Chandrasekhar said people have received many benefits from the initiatives taken by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He requested the public to support Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP MLA and MP candidates in coming elections.

The local ZPTC Chalamareddy, MPP Pedda Guravaiah, Eswar Reddy, Vallela Chennareddy, Bhaskar Reddy, Raghunatha Reddy, and other leaders also participated in the programme.