Yoga training camp concludes

Vijayawada: Joint collector Dr P Sampath Kumar while participating in the valedictory function of free Yoga class camp organised by Amaravati Yoga and Aerobics Association at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation here on Sunday said that Yoga is the best remedy to cure all diseases.

Later, he distributed participating certificates to the people who participated in the camp.

Addressing the gathering, the joint collector said that Yoga has been in vogue since time immemorial in the country and Yogasanas are very important to keep people healthy.

Yoga will help keep the balance of the mind and the body to get relief from the stress of everyday life.

The joint collector exhorted parents to encourage children to attend Yoga classes instead of wasting time on mobile phones. Yoga would help to get relief from ailments like hypertension, thyroid and diabetes.

President of Association Chalasani Ajay Kumar said that the Association, which is a non-profit organisation, had been organising Yoga training camps since 2017 and every year 2,000 people are being trained in Yoga.

Yoga Guru Ankala Satyanarayana said that training is being given in Yoga Asanas, Surya Namaskar and Pranayama and others.

