5 stabbed in France

Five people were stabbed on Monday, including two seriously injured, in the northeastern French city of Metz, the BFMTV news channel reported, citing the Metz public prosecutor.

Paris : Five people were stabbed on Monday, including two seriously injured, in the northeastern French city of Metz, the BFMTV news channel reported, citing the Metz public prosecutor.

According to BFMTV, the possibility of terrorism has been ruled out at this stage, reported Xinhua news agency.

According to the local daily Le Republicain Lorrain, the incident occurred at around 10:15 a.m. local time in a supermarket.

It could have been the settling of a score. The perpetrator or perpetrators are on the run.

