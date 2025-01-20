Youth should imbibe wisdom from vemana

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisa paid floral tributes to poet Yogi Vemana on his birth anniversary at the district collector’s office here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said that his poems and verses are full of life though they were written a thousand years ago. Collector hailed the great vision of Vemana who wrote poems giving directions to humans how to lead a meaningful life.

There is hardly a single Telugu person, who did not know the title of his poems ‘Viswadabhirama Vinura Vema.’ He was a beacon to a number of poets who were born later in the Telugu land.

Collector suggested the modern poets to take a cue from Vemana while producing literature.

Dr Lakshmisa exhorted students to study the poems of Vemana and keep them by heart to get grip on Telugu language. Vemana’s philosophy was above the petty ideology of caste and religion.

District Revenue officer Lakshmi Narasimham, DRDA project director K Srinivasa Rao and others also participated.