Andhra PradeshChief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday visited Vijayawada and participated in the diamond jubilee celebrations of Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Bank (APCOB) at the 'A' convention center in the city. During the event, CM Jaganmohan Reddy unveiled the bank's new logo and postal stamp.

APCOB, which was established in 1963, has been dedicated to the welfare of small and marginal farmers. It operates through 13 District Central Cooperative Banks and 1995 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies. Under the leadership of CM Jaganmohan Reddy's government, APCOB has achieved significant growth in its turnover. In just four years, the turnover increased from Rs.13,322 crores in 2019 to an impressive Rs.36,732 crores.

The government's support and encouragement have played a crucial role in APCOB's success, resulting in a profit of Rs.251 crores during this period. Furthermore, APCOB received national awards twice in the last four years, highlighting its achievements and recognition at a national level. This is a remarkable achievement for APCOB and a testament to the positive impact of government initiatives under CM Jaganmohan Reddy's leadership.



