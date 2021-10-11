YS Jagan will visit Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple tomorrow, says Vellampalli Srinivas

Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Tuesday and present silk garments to the goddess at 3 pm on the occasion of the deity's birth star Moola Nakshatra.



Speaking at a media conference, the minister said that about 50,000 devotees visited the Durga temple on Sunday and opined that a large number of devotees will gather on the occasion of Moola Nakshatra on Tuesday.

He said arrangements have been made in view of the congestion and urged all devotees to co-operate in this regard. Meanwhile, as today is the fifth day as part of the Dussehra celebrations at Indrakeeladri, the deity will appear in two incarnations.

As Panchami and Sashti Tithi falls together, the goddess would be decorated in two Avatars. While appearing as Goddess Annapurna in the morning, devotees will get a darshan of Goddess Mahalakshmi from noon. Meanwhile, darshans have begun from 4 am.on Monday.