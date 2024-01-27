YSRCP faces tough time in Gannavaram with Dutta’s exit

Vijayawada : The YSRCP is getting drained of influential leaders in Gannavaram Assembly constituency as party senior leader and noted doctor in Gannavaram Assembly constituency Dr Dutta Ramachandra Rao is going to join Congress soon. Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila met Dr Ramachandra Rao at his residence on Thursday. Later, she told the media that Ramachandra Rao would join the Congress very shortly.

Dr Ramachandra Rao contested in 2014 on YSRCP ticket and lost to TDP candidate Vallabhaneni Vamsi. Vamsi defeated Ramachandra Rao by a margin of 9,548 votes. Vamsi got 99,163 votes and Ramachandra Rao received 89,615 votes.

Ramachandra Rao was a close associate of Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy. Sharmila while on her state tour had a halt for a short time Gannavaram on Thursday evening and met Dr Ramachandra Rao. There is speculation that Ramachandra Rao would contest the Assembly elections on behalf of Congress in Gannavaram constituency. Dr Ramachandra Rao is well known for his social service, particularly to the poor by providing medical services to them.

YSRCP candidate in 2019 Yarlagadda Venkata Rao has already joined TDP and is likely to contest as party candidate against Vallabhaneni Vamsi.

Dr Ramachandra Rao was dissatisfied with the YSRCP high command for some time as he feels that defected MLA Vamsi is given more importance than he and his followers in the party.