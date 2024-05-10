YSRCP leader Konuru joins TDP

Guntur: TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar criticised that the YSRCP government diluted the AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation Ltd.

He said the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu always gives respect to Brahmins and assured that TDP election manifesto will do favour to Brahmins.

YSRCP leader Konuru Satish Sharma joined the TDP in presence of Chandrasekhar at his residence here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrasekhar said TDP alliance will give opportunities to Brahmins in the TTD and other temple trust boards.

Satish Sarma assured that he will work for the victory of the TDP candidates in elections.