YSRCP leaders recall YSR’s services to AP

VIJAYAWADA: Rich tributes were paid to former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy on Saturday to mark his 14th death anniversary.

Vijayawada central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada west MLA Velampalli Srinivas, YSRCP leaders Pyla Sominaidu, Shaik Asif and others paid tributes to the departed leader by garlanding his giant statue located near the police control Room.

The YSRCP leaders participated in meetings organised at various aprts of the city on the occasion. Central MLA Malladi Vishnu participated in the programmes held at Ajit Singh Nagar, Mutyalampadu, Andhra Prabha colony, Giripuram, Nandamuri Nagar, Lenin centre, Padavalarevu and others places in the city.

He paid floral tributes and recalled the services of Dr YSR to the people of Andhra Pradesh. He said YSR implemented welfare schemes to all people irrespective of caste, region and religion.

He said Rajasekhara Reddy delivered a clean rule and the State witnessed golden rule in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Vijayawada East constituency YSRCP incharge Devineni Avinash participated in the death anniversary programmes in East constituency and paid homage to the departed leader.

Congress party leaders paid tributes to Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the State party office on Saturday. City congress president Naraharisetty Narasimha Rao, Congress leaders V Gurunadam, P V Kiran, Keda suresh, Ansari Baig and others participated in the programme. The Congress leaders paid floral tributes to the former Chief Minister and remembered his services to the people of the State.