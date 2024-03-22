YSRCP likely to release manifesto on Ugadi day

Vijayawada: YSRCP is planning to release its election manifesto on Ugadi festival day on April 9. Confident that it had implemented several welfare schemes, the party is going to be more cautious this time on the contents of manifesto as its government is already spending huge amount of money towards welfare schemes as promised in the 2019 manifesto.

According to party sources, the YSRCP will focus on the ‘corrupt rule’ of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu apart from carrying out a massive campaign at grassroot level over the welfare measures taken up by its government and failures of Naidu government. As part of it, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to launch a bus yatra starting from Idupulapaya on March 27 titled Memanta Siddam. In the first phase, the yatra will be held for 21 days.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving priority to interact with various sections of people seeking their suggestions before going to polls and announcing manifesto.

According to sources, the YSRCP which claimed it had fulfilled 98 per cent of its election manifesto is now taking care to release manifesto with promises which are practically possible for implementation covering farmers, women and youth.

Hoping to win coming elections with the welfare programmes being implemented in the state, the YSRCP is said to be planning to cover all the sections in the manifesto in view of stiff challenge from three party alliance of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP.

Addressing a meeting on Thursday, party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chandrababu Naidu was trying to come to power at any cost by joining hands with parties, including Jana Sena, BJP and Congress.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has support of the people, as he set an example in successfully implementing welfare schemes and further committed for the welfare of people and development of state.