15 candidates in fray for Vizag mayor post

Visakhapatnam: The two major political parties are intensifying their efforts to emerge victorious in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections, being held for the first time since the coalition government came to power in Andhra Pradesh.

While coalition candidates are confident of victory, citing massive mandate secured in the previous Assembly elections, YSRCP candidates are banking on growing anti-incumbency which they hope will turn the electoral tide in their favour.

The authorities concerned have completed all arrangements for Second Ordinary Elections-2026, with the entire election machinery gearing up to ensure a peaceful, transparent and smooth polling process.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg informed that a total of 18,37,901 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise across 120 wards in 10 zones under the corporation limits. 1,990 polling stations have been established across the zones and 4,378 ballot boxes have been prepared for elections.

The Commissioner mentioned that 14,334 polling personnel have been appointed and additionally 82 Returning Officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs), 56 master trainers, 95 nodal officers and assistant officers, 201 route officers, 61 sector officers, 10 zonal special officers, zonal commissioners and other officials were deployed.

Ketan Garg stated that necessary training was imparted to the election personnel and all arrangements were made to ensure polling proceeds without disruption.

Special election material distribution centres were established in all 10 GVMC zones and election materials were distributed to polling personnel on Saturday.

Each distribution centre is equipped with registration facilities, PO/APO counters, public address systems, police counters and food facilities to ensure smooth material distribution.

The Commissioner stated that all necessary infrastructure and facilities were arranged at polling stations for voters’ convenience.

Booth level officers (BLOs) were directed to expedite the distribution of voter information slips and ensure that they reach every household without any delay.

With electoral contest gaining momentum, 15 candidates are in the fray for mayoral post, while 573 candidates are contesting for ward members across 120 wards, setting the stage for the much-awaited civic polls.

Ketan Garg appealed to eligible voters in the city to compulsorily exercise their right to vote in the elections scheduled for November 1 (Sunday) from 7 am, to 5 pm.

On Saturday, the Commissioner inspected the election material distribution centres established across all 10 GVMC zones and reviewed distribution of election materials, facilities provided to polling personnel and arrangements made at various counters.