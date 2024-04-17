Live
- Gold rates in Delhi surges, check the rates on 17 April 2024
- 9-day Sri Kodandarama Swamy Brahmotsavam to begin today
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 17 April 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 17 April 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 17 April 2024
- Govt teacher suspended for violation of MCC
- TDP rebel leaders disappointed over Naidu’s stance
- Narayana IAS Academy hails Upsc toppers
- Sri Rama Navami Asthanam to be Celebrated at Tirumala today
- Welfare Board for Gulf NRIs soon: CM Revanth
Just In
15 volunteers submit resignation, work for YSRCP
After submitting their resignation, 15 volunteers from 43rd ward said that they would extend their support to the YSRCP.
Visakhapatnam: After submitting their resignation, 15 volunteers from 43rd ward said that they would extend their support to the YSRCP.
On Tuesday, the volunteers met YSRCP north constituency candidate KK Raju and conveyed that they derived job satisfaction by delivering schemes at the doorstep of the beneficiaries.
They lamented that the Opposition could not stand thoughtful initiatives of the state government. Further, they mentioned that they would work hard for the ruling party and extend their support to KK Raju. Speaking on the occasion, the north constituency candidate stated that the YSRCP is sure to win in the ensuing polls as the party garners support from various sections of people.
West segment
In the west constituency, YSRCP candidate Adari Anand Kumar highlighted that the ruling party gave equal justice to all communities. After visiting various wards, he met the Brahmin community.
Speaking to the community on Tuesday, he reiterated that the YSRCP formed corporations to develop all communities on an equal front. “In the west constituency, a number of development works were carried out in the segment in the past five years,” Anand Kumar stressed.
TDP campaign
Meanwhile, TDP Bheemili candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao ushered in a group of YSRCP supporters to the TDP-BJP-JSP fold by offering a towel to them as they joined the party at Bheemili. Speaking on the Ganta Srinivasa Rao mentioned that it was the TDP that introduced welfare schemes to the state. TDP east constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu visited JNNURM Colony and interacted with the locals. Later, he briefed about the TDP’s manifesto and appealed to the voters to extend support to the Telugu Desam Party.