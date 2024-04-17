15 volunteers submit resignation, work for YSRCP

Visakhapatnam: After submitting their resignation, 15 volunteers from 43rd ward said that they would extend their support to the YSRCP.

On Tuesday, the volunteers met YSRCP north constituency candidate KK Raju and conveyed that they derived job satisfaction by delivering schemes at the doorstep of the beneficiaries.

They lamented that the Opposition could not stand thoughtful initiatives of the state government. Further, they mentioned that they would work hard for the ruling party and extend their support to KK Raju. Speaking on the occasion, the north constituency candidate stated that the YSRCP is sure to win in the ensuing polls as the party garners support from various sections of people.

West segment

In the west constituency, YSRCP candidate Adari Anand Kumar highlighted that the ruling party gave equal justice to all communities. After visiting various wards, he met the Brahmin community.

Speaking to the community on Tuesday, he reiterated that the YSRCP formed corporations to develop all communities on an equal front. “In the west constituency, a number of development works were carried out in the segment in the past five years,” Anand Kumar stressed.

TDP campaign

Meanwhile, TDP Bheemili candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao ushered in a group of YSRCP supporters to the TDP-BJP-JSP fold by offering a towel to them as they joined the party at Bheemili. Speaking on the Ganta Srinivasa Rao mentioned that it was the TDP that introduced welfare schemes to the state. TDP east constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu visited JNNURM Colony and interacted with the locals. Later, he briefed about the TDP’s manifesto and appealed to the voters to extend support to the Telugu Desam Party.





Delete Edit



