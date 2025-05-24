20-bedded Covid ward now at VIMS

Visakhapatnam: After seeing spike in Covid-19 cases in Singapore and Hong Kong, the State government issued orders to take precautionary measures to tackle Covid cases, which are spreading through a new variant JN1,LF7, NB1.8, said Dr K Rambabu, Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

As part of it, he informed that a special ward with 20 beds has been facilitated in the hospital.

The director mentioned that rapid kits have also been made available for Covid medical tests as a case has been registered in the city. He stated that if the rapid kit result comes out positive, they will immediately be sent for RT PCR tests for further confirmation.

Dr Rambabu said that as part of precautionary measures, PP kits have been provided to doctors and the staff. Required medicines have been stored to treat Covid patients, he added.

He suggested that elderly people, pregnant women and those with comorbid condition should follow basic safety measures. He appealed to the people to stay alert towards the new variant of Covid, maintain physical distance and avoid mass gatherings.

The elderly and pregnant women should be confined to their homes. The use of masks and constant sanitisation are mandatory, he informed.