2.09 lakh children to get inoculated in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The district administration has made all the necessary arrangements to vaccinate children between 15 and 18 years in Visakhapatnam district.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna said the programme would be held from January 3 to 7. Similarly, a door-to-door vaccination drive will be continued in the district, he added.

The district administration has identified 2.09 lakh children between 15 and 18 years of age as eligible for vaccination in the district.

Similarly, the authorities are planning to provide 'precautionary dose' to frontline workers, health workers and those above 60 years of age from January 10. The precautionary vaccination will be given to those who have completed 39 weeks or 9 months after getting the second dose.

Arrangements are being made at all primary and urban health centres, community hospitals, regional and district hospitals.

Waltair Division Meanwhile, Walltair Division is conducting a vaccination camp for the children of railway employees who fall under the age group between 15-18 years from Monday. Vaccination will start from 9 am onwards and separate queue lines will be maintained for children.

Registration for vaccination can be done through the CoWIN portal or walk-in registration by using the Aadhaar card, school ID, or the class 10 registration number.

The vaccination programme for the children of railway employees will be carried at the old pass section, DRM office complex, Dondaparthy.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Anup Satpathy advised the employees to utilise the platform and get the eligible children inoculated.