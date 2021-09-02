230 tribal students register for POLYCET-2021

Visakhapatnam: As a part of its community policing programme 'Prerana', three buses were flagged off by SDPO of Chintapalli Tushar Dudi here on Wednesday.

Initiated by Visakhapatnam District Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao in 2019, the programme aims at empowering, educating the tribal youth along with providing them an opportunity to get employed.

Close to 230 tribal students registered for POLYCET-2021 entrance exam. Hall tickets were distributed to them at their doorstep in Chintapalli, GK Veedi and G Madugula and Sileru, among other areas.

Along with food and other logistics, the candidates will be provided free accommodation and transport facilities to the exam centres. Krishna Rao mentioned that free counselling sessions will also be arranged for the students after the announcement of the results.

Further, he stated that the community policing programme is drawing encouraging response from the locals in Agency areas who aspire to realise their dreams but had no appropriate support to meet their academic goals.

So far, 163 students continue to pursue their diploma course in the polytechnic institute at Atchutapuram through community policing.