25 more traffic signals to ease traffic flow in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: In a move to streamline traffic congestion, 25 more traffic signals have been installed in the city.



The initiative taken as a part of the GVMC's Smart City project aims to bring down the road accident cases and ease the traffic bottlenecks.

In connection with this, trial runs were held at 10 locations on Monday, including junctions such as Circuit house, Collectorate, Prakasaraopeta, Allipuram and Leela Mahal.

The city already has 50 traffic signals at various places. As a part of the Smart City project, 50 more traffic signals were sanctioned last year. "Of the additional 50, works pertaining to 25 traffic signals have been completed. We have also conducted a trial run at 10 signal points on Monday. Works pertaining to the rest of the traffic signals will be completed shortly," explains Ch Adi Narayana, ADCP (Traffic).

He urges the general public to adhere to traffic rules diligently and help control the road accidents. Any suggestions to streamline the traffic further in the city can be shared by contacting the ADCP, dialling: 9440796004.