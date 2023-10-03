3 cops suspended for using third degree against theft accused

Visakhapatnam: Those who violate the law will not be tolerated whether they are department officials or the common people, city police commissioner A Ravi Shankar proved it with his recent disciplinary action.



By suspending three police staffers at a stretch, the CP gave a stern warning to the department officials that all are equal before law.

The Padmanabham crime police brought a Dalit youth B Papu (24) to the station on charges of committing a theft and forced him to confess the crime reportedly by using third degree methods.

Following which, the victim’s leg was fractured. Later, listening to his screams, the family members of the victim rushed him to Vizianagaram Government Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family members and villagers staged a protest in front of the police station, demanding action against the cops for severely beating up Papu.

Crime DCP G Naganna reached the station and expressed anger over the police personnel for using the third degree. He assured the villagers that justice would be done to the victim’s family.

A departmental inquiry was called by the DCP under the supervision of DSP Ch Vivekananda. Meanwhile, Padmanabham police registered an atrocity case against Sub-Inspector R Malleswara Rao, crime constables K Srinivasa Rao and K Satish.

Considering the method adopted by the three cops as a serious offence, city police commissioner A Ravi Shankar suspended an SI and two constables.