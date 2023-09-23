A massive 'Visakha Vandanam' to welcome Chief Minister

Visakhapatnam: With Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy all set to shift to Visakhapatnam from Dasara, a massive programme 'Visakha Vandanam' ushering in the move is scheduled on October 15.

Announcing this at a conference held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy said people were looking forward to the three capitals move and the ensuing programme is meant to celebrate the decision made by the Chief Minister.

The 'Visakha Vandanam' will be organised under the supervision of the non-political JAC that welcomed the Chief Minister's move to Visakhapatnam scheduled from Vijaya Dasami.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister had announced that he would be shifting to Visakhapatnam from Dasara.

Earlier, when the three-capital move was announced, 'Visakha garjana' was organised. Subba Reddy mentioned that 'Visakha Vandanam' will be another massive event which will be held in a much grander scale.

Speaking on the occasion, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy can admnister from any city. The minister said people have been welcoming the three capitals move.

Joint Action Committee chairman Lajapat Rai mentioned that the entire stretch of North Andhra would be developed if Visakhpatnam becomes executive capital.