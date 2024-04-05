A platform to network and exchange best practices

Visakhapatnam: As many as 160 young scientists from DRDO laboratories, establishments across the country are expected to participate in the 10th edition of the DRDO ‘Young Scientists Meet’ (YSM-2024).

Organised by the DRDO at Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), the three-day-long meet was inaugurated by Secretary of Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat.

The platform is created to facilitate convergence of young minds and provide them an avenue to network, interact, share and discuss contemporary and futuristic topics related to defence, science and technology.

Started in 2011, DRDO’s YSM has endeavoured to foster an environment where budding scientists can showcase their talent, exchange ideas, and collaborate with one another for the larger good of the community.

With the theme of the year’s meet highlighting ‘forging connections to ignite minds’, the three-day YSM includes talks, group building activities, innovation contests and visits to technical facilities.

V Srinivasa Rao, convener of YSM-2024, briefed about various events planned during the meet.

In his welcome address, Dr Abraham Varughese, director of NSTL, exhorted young scientists to utilise the opportunity and innovate to meet the goals of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047.

U Jeya Santhi, director general (HR), DRDO, described young scientists as the torchbearers of innovation and stressed upon their crucial role in the organisation. Y Sreenivas Rao, Director General (NSM), DRDO, spoke about the important role of young scientists in the defence of the nation and opined that commitment and dedication will yield desired results. In his inaugural address, Dr Samir V Kamat emphasised on the inevitability of development of advanced world class weapons, within set timelines, to meet the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He advised the young scientists to adapt to the changing global order and technology trajectory, and develop best-in-class defence systems to take DRDO to greater heights.

Prof Jayaram N Chengalur, director, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai elaborated about technological innovation.

The inaugural session of the meet of ‘YSM-2024’ concluded with the release of a souvenir by the dignitaries. Directors General of DRDO, directors of DRDO Young Scientist Laboratories, corporate directors from DRDO headquarters, Scientists and Officers of NSTL, members of NSTL Civil Employees Union and works committee participated.