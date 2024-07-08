A promo-run held for Vizag Navy Marathon

Visakhapatnam: As a prelude to the ninth edition of the ‘Vizag Navy Marathon’-2024 (VNM) scheduled on December 15, Eastern Naval Command organised a promo-run at RK Beach on Sunday.

The conditioning and strengthening event saw participation of over 600 runners belonging to diverse age groups. The platform provided an avenue for the runners to gear up for the VNM-2024.

It aimed not only to enhance physical conditioning but also promote running as a healthy choice. Also, runners will have an opportunity to focus on the areas of improvement.

The second edition of the promotional run took place at R K Beach and Dolphin Hills.

Navy personnel participated in the conditioning and strengthening run at Dolphin Hill, while citizens of Visakhapatnam took part in the conditioning programme at R K Beach.

The promo run was organised by INS Kalinga in collaboration with VTRA.