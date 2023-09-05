Act with humanitarian values, Collector tells new recruits

Rajamahendravaram: Government employees should act with humanitarian values and be responsible in performing duties, stated East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha.

Nine junior assistants, who passed group-4 exams and got jobs, were given postings in various Tahsildar offices in the district. On Monday, the Collector handed over appointment orders to them and congratulated them. She advised them that government job should be handled with responsibility and service orientation.

G Pranaya Kumar, B Rajesh, K Sudhir Kumar, Y Harini Sudha, Ch Dinesh Kumar, Ch Sai Gangadhar, A Lakshmi Naga Chaitanya, S Geeta Naimisha and MD Salma Sultana received appointment letters.

The Collector issued orders allocating them to Rajahmundry Urban, Rajahmundry Rural, Seethanagaram, Kadiyam, Rangampeta, Rajanagaram, Anaparthi, Bikkavolu and Korukonda Tahsildar offices. District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, Administrative Officer BVS Rama Rao and others were present.