AITUC goes for a 36-hour-long hunger strike to implement 2017 wage revision

Demanding immediate implementation of the 2017 wage revision, AITUC-allied parties launched a 36-hour-long hunger strike from Monday morning to Tuesday evening at Visakha Ukkunagaram administration building here on Monday.

Demanding immediate implementation of the 2017 wage revision, AITUC-allied parties launched a 36-hour-long hunger strike from Monday morning to Tuesday evening at Visakha Ukkunagaram administration building here on Monday.

After several struggles, management and unions came to an agreement in 2021 NJCS meeting and decided to implement wage revision in RINL as implemented in SAIL.

As per the agreements made at NICS, it would have been implemented at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant as well, but now the management is postponing it.

Condemning the management's attitude the union leaders staged a deeksha.


