Aligning body, mind and sou, enhancing wellness through yoga

Visakhpatnam: The importance of slowing down, taking deep breaths combined with a set of asanas that align the body, bind and soul gets emphasised on the 'International Day of Yoga'.

Celebrated on June 21, people from across sections came together to demonstrate asanas to enhance wellness and set an example for the next generation to integrate the ancient regimen into their daily routine.

As part of the 10th International Day of Yoga, officials from the district administration, AYUSH department and GVMC, among others, demonstrated yoga asanas at GVMC indoor stadium.





The session saw participation of GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok, GVMC Additional Commissioner KS Viswanathan, Alliance MP M Sribharat, among others.

A number of students came forward to spread the mats and perform yoga asanas.