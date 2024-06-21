Live
- Youth Congress Protests NEET And NET Exam Conduct Outside Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Residence
- YS Jagan Takes Oath as MLA in Assembly, greets members
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Granted Bail In Liquor Policy Case
- Microsoft Issues Critical Wi-Fi Vulnerability in Windows: Act Now
- CSC sets Sept deadline for custom-milled rice delivery
- NEET fiasco: Congress demands PM to conduct all-party meeting
- CM Chandrababu and Dy CM Pawan Kalyan Take Oath as MLAs
- WB Foundation Day celebrations held in grand manner at Raj Bhavan
- Telangana: Choppadandi MLA's Wife dies by suicide
- Jewellery shop owner thwarts robbery attempt by burqa-clad men
Just In
Aligning body, mind and sou, enhancing wellness through yoga
Visakhpatnam: The importance of slowing down, taking deep breaths combined with a set of asanas that align the body, bind and soul gets emphasised on...
Visakhpatnam: The importance of slowing down, taking deep breaths combined with a set of asanas that align the body, bind and soul gets emphasised on the 'International Day of Yoga'.
Celebrated on June 21, people from across sections came together to demonstrate asanas to enhance wellness and set an example for the next generation to integrate the ancient regimen into their daily routine.
As part of the 10th International Day of Yoga, officials from the district administration, AYUSH department and GVMC, among others, demonstrated yoga asanas at GVMC indoor stadium.
The session saw participation of GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok, GVMC Additional Commissioner KS Viswanathan, Alliance MP M Sribharat, among others.
A number of students came forward to spread the mats and perform yoga asanas.