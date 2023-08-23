Allegation on awarding MPhil/PhD degrees: Notice issued to Dravidian University V-C

Tirupati: The department of Higher Education has issued show cause notice to Dravidian University Vice-Chancellor Prof Tummala Ramakrishna, based on certain allegations in awarding PhD degrees.

In a gazette notification issued on August 21, it was mentioned that the government has noticed that certain irregularities were committed by the present V-C and former Vice-Chancellors in admitting a large number of MPhil/PhD students without following UGC guidelines and without having relevant faculty and infrastructure through the distance education centres.

Also, there were violations of UGC regulations, EC resolutions and court orders in the award of MPhil/PhD degrees. Accordingly, the Chancellor of the University felt that there is a prima facie evidence in the matter to probe further and appointed Dr Justice B Seshasayana Reddy as an Inquiring Authority.

In the report, the Inquiring Authority has clearly reported that there is amount of negligence and carelessness on the part of Prof E Satyanarayana, former Vice Chancellor and Prof Tummala Ramakrishna, present Vice Chancellor in approving the note for notification of award of MPhil/PhD degrees to the candidates and they even notified the award of the MPhil/PhD degrees.

As the Chancellor has accepted the inquiry report and provisionally decided to remove the present V-C from his post.

Accordingly, V-C Prof Ramakrishna was given an opportunity of making his representation, if any, within 15 days based on which the action will be initiated.