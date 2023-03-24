Amaravati will remain as sole capital of AP, says BRS

Visakhapatnam: Going forward, Amaravati would be remembered as the capital of Andhra Pradesh, BRS leader Jagan Murari said. Speaking at a media conference organised at VJF Press Club here on Thursday, the BRS leader Jagan said that Amaravati will remain as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.





Recalling BRS chief KCR's remarks on Andhra people during separate Telangana movement, Jagan said that KCR had also said on many occasions that he had great respect for the people of Andhra. However, except that he said in the heat of the movement, KCR always favoured people of Andhra, Jagan said.





When the MPs asked about privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and Special Category Status (SCS) in the parliament, the Union government made it clear that there will not be any SCS for AP and the strategic sale of the VSP will not be withdrawn, he pointed and wondered why the MPs did not fight for the same.





Speaking on the occasion, BRS leader Manish criticised the YSRCP which claims to be a farmers' government but is insulting the farmers of the region, who gave away lands to build capital city as 'paid artistes' and turning its back to those who gave land for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the refugees when they are agitating to save VSP.





Sharing his views, Uppalapati Nischal said that KCR will extend support to the Ukku stir and added that he will bring KCR to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He said that BRS is getting stronger in the state and big leaders of various parties will join before the elections. Manish, Uppalapati Nischal, Janardhan Rao and N Nagaraju participated in the programme.



