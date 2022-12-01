Anakapalli: 'Supervue' to keep a tab on offenders from close quarters

Anakapalli: Offenders checking in the hotels and lodges are now under the scanner as Anakapalli district police paid special attention to them. Keeping the growing offences in view, the department launched 'Supervue', a mobile App, connecting the hotels and lodges of the district to a monitoring centre of the police control room. There are about 65 hotels and lodges in Anakapalli town. Of them, 80 percent of the hotels use the mobile App for security purpose.



Primarily, those involved in house-breaking, ganja smuggling and other offences arrive from various destinations and check into a hotel to execute their plan. "As soon as the people check into a hotel or a lodge, their complete details, including their photographs and Aadhar card, will be uploaded on the App. With the details uploaded, the control room staff plus the local police station will receive an alert in case if the person has any criminal record. Also, the 'Supervue' aids in tracing those who abandon their houses and take shelter in the hotels," explains Gowthami Sali, Superintendent of Police, Anakapalli district.

The cops in their respective jurisdiction of Anakapalli town have educated the hoteliers and those operating the lodges about the 'Supervue' and directed them to dedicate a mobile phone for the purpose. The App is linked to the database of the offenders. As soon as the suspects check into the hotels, the department will receive a notification and it will aid the police in respective jurisdiction to intensify their surveillance on them. In case of any suspicious activity, the database thus uploaded will aid the police to intensify their monitoring system and trace the involvement of the suspects in the crime.

With the Artificial Intelligence-based App, the Anakapalli district police hope that the facility will help in bringing down crime rate to a considerable extent. Offenders who prefer to stay in lodges and hotels to execute their plans will now have no scope for it as they cannot escape from the Supervue's surveillance.