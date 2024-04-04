Anantapur: Daggubati trying to bring about cohesiveness in Anantapur TDP

Anantapur : While the ruling party sitting MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy is far ahead of its rival party, the TDP in campaigning, the TDP candidate for Anantapur Assembly constituency Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad has swung into action amidst lot of organisational problems triggered by discontent in the camp of ex-MLA Prabhakar Chowdary.

Slowly the disgruntled camp is coming to terms with the party decision and the party cadre is coming to grips with their new leader Daggubati Prasad.

The YSRCP candidate, the sitting MLA, has launched his campaign two months ago. He is a veteran politician and also served as an MP for four terms. He has wider contacts and relations with constituency people at a personal level. He is now trying his luck for the second time from Anantapur Assembly constituency. He exudes confidence that YSRCP would romp home again annulling their calculations.

Daggubati is facing challenges of first bringing together the party cadre and second rung party leadership, some of whom are loyal to Prabhakar Chowdary.

Carrying all sections of party activists along with him and developing relations with JSP and BJP are the additional tasks which Daggubati has to handle. It would take another 10 days for him to bring about cohesiveness within the party as well as integrating the alliance partners for the campaigning.

He has to involve Prabhakar Chowdary too in the campaign machinery and launch an offensive on his rival party YSRCP. As of now everything seems to be in disarray. Daggubati says that he is actively on the job to involve everyone in full scale campaigning. He would take full advantage of the pro-TDP-JSP-BJP wave and also the anti-incumbency vote to stand as a winner in the battle for supremacy.