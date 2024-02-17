Anantapur: Sharmila will revive electoral fortunes of Congress in AP says Manickam Tagore

Anantapur : Congress Party Rayalaseema party mandal presidents and city unit presidents conference was held here on Friday to gear up the party at the mandal-level and strengthen the party right from it's grassroots level.

State leaders including media committee chairman Tulasi Reddy, APCC vice-president Sake Sailajanath, APCC working president Masthan Valli and APCC ex-president Gidugu Rudra Raju were present.

Addressing a well-attended party workers and mandal party unit presidents meeting from eight districts of the region, Congress AP affairs in-charge Manickam Tagore stated that the party State unit under the leadership of Y S Sharmila would make a mark on the State and revive the electoral fortunes of the more than century-old party, which has gone into oblivion post AP bifurcation and 2014 elections.

Manickam Tagore called upon mandal presidents to work hard for another two months and recreate confidence in the party. He said that only Congress party is committed to according Special category status and implement the AP Reorganization Act in toto.

He asked party leaders and workers to campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party which landed the nation in hot waters and turbulence. AP too should send Congress MPs to Lok Sabha to facilitate the party's ride to power at the Centre, he said.

Manickam Tagore hoped that the people of the State would repose their faith in the party under the leadership of Sharmila Reddy.

CWC member Koppula Raju enlightened the party presidents at the mandal level on ways and means of winning people's trust at the village level. He advised mandal presidents to strengthen Congress in all villages under their jurisdiction. Raju advised mandal presidents to in turn to appoint village unit presidents and infuse new blood into the party at village-level.

He said that 235 mandal presidents participated in the meeting out of 257 mandal presidents in the State.

Quoting a song from the movie 'Na Autograph' APCC media committee chairman Tulasi Reddy advised party workers against getting disheartened and rise from the ashes at the very place of debacle. Ex-president of APCC Sake Sailajanath observed that the appointment of Sharmila Reddy has brought new enthusiasm into the Congress and hoped that the party would win people's trust in the ensuing State Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.