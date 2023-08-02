Andhra Pradesh: Car creates ruckus at VIP road in Visakhapatnam

An Innova car created a ruckus at VIP road in Visakhapatnam after it has rammed into other vehicles.



According to the information, the car driving on the VIP road has lost the control and rammed the other vehicles. It is alleged that the driver of the car was under influence of alcohol, however, it remains to investigated on the casue.of the accident.

It is reported that the car collided with 8 vehicles, which led to the damage of all the vehicles.