- PL Stock Report: Harsha Engineers International (HARSHA IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Muted result; foreign subsidiaries underperform - Accumulate
- Robust biz model key for startups’ success
- Yudha Bheri: Jagan destroyed irrigation sector, slams Naidu
- BJP demands explanation on state’s revenue
- ‘Jailer’ team coming with a new trend; team to unleash ‘Showcase’
- Vijay Deverakonda creates curiosity with his tweet
- Grim situation prevails in Krishna basin dams in state
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
- SIIMA announces nominations; ‘RRR’ gets highest in Telugu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surged, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
Andhra Pradesh: Car creates ruckus at VIP road in Visakhapatnam
An Innova car created a ruckus at VIP road in Visakhapatnam after it has rammed into other vehicles.
According to the information, the car driving on the VIP road has lost the control and rammed the other vehicles. It is alleged that the driver of the car was under influence of alcohol, however, it remains to investigated on the casue.of the accident.
It is reported that the car collided with 8 vehicles, which led to the damage of all the vehicles.
