Andhra Pradesh: Navy Day to be celebrated today in Visakhapatnam

Navy Day an annual celebration that commemorates the victory of India over Pakistan in a war, which is supposed to observed on the 4th of December every year is being celebrated today due to the Cyclone Michaung.

The event will take place at the Eastern Naval Headquarters in Visakhapatnam. The celebrations will kick off at RK Beach on Sunday at 3.30 pm, under the auspices of the Eastern Navy. Naval personnel will showcase their skills and maneuvers with warships, fighter jets, submarines, and helicopters. Approximately 2,000 naval personnel will participate in these exercises, which will be open for the public to watch live.

Governor Abdul Nazeer will be the chief guest for this year's Navy Day. He will arrive at Visakhapatnam airport at 12.30 pm in a special flight and then proceed to the port guesthouse at 1 pm. The chief guest will attend the Navy Exercises at 4.15 pm and stay until 5.35 pm. A tea party, known as 'At Home,' will also be organized at Navy House, hosted by Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar. The governor will return to Raj Bhavan at night after the event.