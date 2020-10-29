Andhra Pradesh: Supreme Court orders LG Polymers to file objections on NGT report

The petition over Visakhapatnam gas leak incident has been heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday. The petition filed by LG Polymers was heard by the Justice UU Lalit bench where a Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi appeared on behalf of LG Polymers. LG Polymers has objected to NGT taking the case as Sumoto. Mukul Rohatgi told the court that the case was scheduled to be heard in the NGT on November 3.

The Supreme Court has directed LG Polymers to file objections to the committee report within ten days. The supreme court directed NGT that the case be adjourned till the further orders of the Supreme Court and adjourned the next hearing to November 16.

It is known that the Visakhapatnam gas leakage incident has caused a stir in the Telugu states as well as across the country whereas many as 14 people were killed and several others were hospitalized after a styrene poison gas leak from LG Polymers Company.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has provided compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of those killed in the Visakhapatnam gas leak.